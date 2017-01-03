A Bangkok Street Dog Food Begs Food From a Vendor to Bring Back to Her Hungry Puppies
After begging for a second piece of chicken from a market vendor in Bangkok, Thailand , a determined street dog made her way past the market to a hidden place carrying the bounty carefully in her mouth. The dog cautiously looked around before calling out to her hungry puppies who made short work of the treat.
