A Bangkok Street Dog Food Begs Food From a Vendor to Bring Back to Her Hungry Puppies

After begging for a second piece of chicken from a market vendor in Bangkok, Thailand , a determined street dog made her way past the market to a hidden place carrying the bounty carefully in her mouth. The dog cautiously looked around before calling out to her hungry puppies who made short work of the treat.

Chicago, IL

