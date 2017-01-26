7 provinces still flooded, death toll 90
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha boards a boat to visit flood-hit residents in Surat Thani's Phunphin district on Jan 26. Seven southern provinces are still flooded and people living in the lower South have been urged to be on full alert for severe weather, strong wind waves and continuous rain as the northeast monsoon still prevails in the region. Chatchai Phromlert, director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, said on Friday that 90 people were confirmed killed and four missing in the widespread flooding and runoff that had hit 12 southern provinces since Dec 1. As of Friday, seven provinces remained inundated.
