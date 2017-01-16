25 killed as van, pickup truck collid...

25 killed as van, pickup truck collide, catch fire

A van and a pickup truck were burned in an accident on Road 344 in Ban Bung district in Chon Buri. Twenty-five people, including a three-year-old boy, were killed when two vehicles collided and caught fire on a highway in Ban Bung district, Chon Buri province, on Monday afternoon.

