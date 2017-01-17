2 weeks, 1 country and a world of wonders in Thailand

" Trudging up a lush mountainside to a remote village, plunging through a swift-moving river in the footsteps of elephants and cruising Bangkok's gleaming luxury malls " with each step, I walked into different worlds, each one beautiful, all in Thailand. The capital's malls and markets are endless, from Siam Paragon, filled with designer brands and an upscale food court, to stands of cheap goods where souvenir-seekers haggle over the price of utensils, bracelets and trinkets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.