16 minor quakes hit Chiang Mai, one i...

16 minor quakes hit Chiang Mai, one in Tak

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

CHIANG MAI/TAK - Seventeen minor quakes have jolted two northern provinces, mainly Chiang Mai, from Saturday to Sunday, but caused no damage. In Chiang Mai, 16 quakes were reported -- eight in Mae Wang, seven in Chom Thong and one in Mae Chaem districts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
News Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14) Jul '16 davidblack 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,525 • Total comments across all topics: 277,519,717

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC