114 quakes jolt six northern provinces in January

14 hrs ago

A 1.8-mangnitude tremor was recorded in Sansai district, Chiang Mai, shortly after midnight on Monday. A total of 114 earthquakes, most of less than magnitude 3.0, were recorded in six northern provinces in January, according to the Chiang Mai-based Seismology Bureau of the Meteorological Department.

