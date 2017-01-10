100-yen shop competition hotting up

Arak Suksawad, managing director of East Coast Furnitech Plc , the operator of Can Do 100-yen shops, said will start expanding its business outside of Bangkok in the third quarter of this year via a franchise system. The company will charge 4-10 million baht for a franchise, depending on store size.

