10 crocodiles escape from zoo after floods hit southern Thailand

No fewer than 10 crocodiles escaped from a zoo in the southern Thai province of Nakhon Si Thammarat since floods hit the area recently, local media reported on Saturday. The report noted tha the Deputy Mayor of the province, Manas Pongyeelar said that all the reptiles, deer and rare bird species had escaped from Thai Lad Zoo that housed over 10 crocodiles, some measuring up to five meters long.

