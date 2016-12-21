Year-end holiday travel in full swing despite demonetization

Additionally, newer hotels that entered the market have introduced a host of promotional offers, forcing the existing players to keep their rates competitive Demonetization has had little or no impact on leisure travel plans of holidayers during the ongoing Christmas and New Year vacation. According to industry experts, conventional destinations such as Macau, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand, Mauritius, Bali, Phuket, Vietnam, Philippines and Dubai continue to be the hot favourites as far as international destinations are concerned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.