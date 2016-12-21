Year-end holiday travel in full swing despite demonetization
Additionally, newer hotels that entered the market have introduced a host of promotional offers, forcing the existing players to keep their rates competitive Demonetization has had little or no impact on leisure travel plans of holidayers during the ongoing Christmas and New Year vacation. According to industry experts, conventional destinations such as Macau, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand, Mauritius, Bali, Phuket, Vietnam, Philippines and Dubai continue to be the hot favourites as far as international destinations are concerned.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|ANKA GOIB
|20
|Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|freezeher
|3
|Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th...
|Jul '16
|Marley Honey
|9
|What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Lu yg biang kerok...
|181
|Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14)
|Jul '16
|davidblack
|2
