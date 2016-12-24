WB pilots auction of carbon credit redemptions in ASEAN countries
The World Bank has successfully piloted the auction of carbon credits redemption from the capture of methane emissions in some developing countries, including in the Southeast Asian region. It divulged that it had succeeded in providing $3.0 million worth of innovative capital markets instruments for landfills in Malaysia and Thailand - and the other market involved is Brazil.
