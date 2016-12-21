videoStressful row at famous elephant kraal
A special task force on Monday managed to collect blood samples of suspected wild elephants after a three-hour negotiation with their less-than-willing owners. The long talk happened at the Wang Chang Ayutthaya Elephant Kraal in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district to pave the way for the second verification attempt after the first DNA testing showed the sample of an elephant did not match those of its parents.
