Van driver fined for urinating at Hua Hin lights

13 hrs ago

The passenger van driver is captured on a video clip urinating on the main highway passing through the heart of Hua Hin tourist district, Prachuap Khiri Kan, on Saturday. Police have fined the male driver of a passenger van for urinating on Phetkasem Highway in the middle of Hua Hin tourist district in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Chicago, IL

