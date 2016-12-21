Uprooted in Isaan: A worthy law is mi...

Uprooted in Isaan: A worthy law is misapplied

In the absence of an official response, two elderly farmers cut up a fallen rosewood tree and now face prosecution The arrest last week of two elderly Maha Sarakham farmers for cutting up a Siamese rosewood tree on their own land is another regrettable example of the law being enforced needlessly and heartlessly. It is all the more riling because the farmers were performing a public service in removing the downed tree from a public pathway after having first notified the authorities as required by law.

Chicago, IL

