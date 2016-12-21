Two Indian criminal suspects nabbed, to be deported

Mahimananda Mishra, second right, and Basanta Kumar Bal, second left, are arrested at Amari Watergate Hotel in Pratunam on Sunday. Immigration police have arrested two Indians wanted by the Indian police and Interpol and will deport them to their home country for further legal action, immigration commissioner Pol Lt Gen Nathathorn Prohsunthorn said on Sunday.

