Tourists shrug off weather warnings, throng Surat Thani

14 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

A warning over bad weather has done little to keep local and foreign tourists from celebrating the new year on resort islands in the province. Travellers, both Thais and foreigners, flocked to ferry and boat piers in Don Sak district on Saturday to leave the southern mainland to Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao despite winds and rough seas in the Gulf of Thailand.

