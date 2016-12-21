Tourists shrug off weather warnings, throng Surat Thani
A warning over bad weather has done little to keep local and foreign tourists from celebrating the new year on resort islands in the province. Travellers, both Thais and foreigners, flocked to ferry and boat piers in Don Sak district on Saturday to leave the southern mainland to Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao despite winds and rough seas in the Gulf of Thailand.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|ANKA GOIB
|20
|Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|freezeher
|3
|Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th...
|Jul '16
|Marley Honey
|9
|What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Lu yg biang kerok...
|181
|Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14)
|Jul '16
|davidblack
|2
