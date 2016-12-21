THYME Hill Village -- "A Little Hidea...

THYME Hill Village -- "A Little Hideaway in The Woods"

21 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Renowned as one of the best luxury resort-style housing developments in Khao Yai: now available under legal land title deed Overall housing projects in the Khao Yai area have been affected by scrutinisation operations in tandem with the government's pro-active policy of organising forest areas to increase efficiency of law enforcement and protect the public interest across the country, especially in Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima. Imagine how good it would be to drive just an hour and a half from Bangkok and breathe fresh air in a luxurious resort surrounded by green mountains with 360 degree panoramic views in an area of over 40 rais.

Chicago, IL

