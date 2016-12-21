Thailand showcases local experiences ...

Thailand showcases local experiences in Hua Hin, Phetchaburi

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

AS PART of a strategy to offer unique Thai experiences and introduce visitors to the Sufficiency Economy philosophy of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the Tourism Authority of Thailand recently arranged a familiarisation trip for media representatives from nine Asian countries to Phetchaburi and Prachuap Kiri Khan. The aim was to give them the opportunity to explore the charming way of life of these popular coastal provinces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
News Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14) Jul '16 davidblack 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,448 • Total comments across all topics: 277,394,550

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC