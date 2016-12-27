Thailand memo to Kingsgate: don't bother suing us over Chatree
Bangkok: Thailand's prime minister has warned Australian miner Kingsgate it would be a waste of time suing his military government over his order to shutdown the company's goldmine by December 31. But Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former army general, left open the possibility of the mine in central Thailand re-opening, saying he only ordered its "suspension" not closure. "I would like to ask the Australian company not to sue us because it will be a waste of time and have no benefit for either side," he was quoted by The Nation newspaper as saying.
