Thailand memo to Kingsgate: don't bot...

Thailand memo to Kingsgate: don't bother suing us over Chatree

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Age

Bangkok: Thailand's prime minister has warned Australian miner Kingsgate it would be a waste of time suing his military government over his order to shutdown the company's goldmine by December 31. But Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former army general, left open the possibility of the mine in central Thailand re-opening, saying he only ordered its "suspension" not closure. "I would like to ask the Australian company not to sue us because it will be a waste of time and have no benefit for either side," he was quoted by The Nation newspaper as saying.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
News Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14) Jul '16 davidblack 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,064 • Total comments across all topics: 277,381,786

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC