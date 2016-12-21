Thai police set to raid scandal-hit B...

Thai police set to raid scandal-hit Buddhist temple

15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Police officers stand guard outside the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok, Thailand, December 27, 2016. Devotees of a Buddhist abbot suspected of money laundering barricaded entrances to their temple on Tuesday as more than 700 police assembled outside, preparing to raid the sprawling complex north of Bangkok.

