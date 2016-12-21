Thai parliament grants king power to name Buddhist patriarch
Thailand's military-appointed parliament has granted the king absolute power in naming a supreme patriarch, the top ecclesiastical position of Thai Buddhism. The amendment approved Thursday means the king can eliminate the traditional vote of the senior monks' body, the Supreme Sangha Council.
