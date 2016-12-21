Terrorist outfit Babbar Khalsa headed...

Terrorist outfit Babbar Khalsa headed for a split

Bangkok [Thailand], Dec.31 : Infighting amongst the top leadership of the banned Khalistani terror group Babbar Khalsa International has intensified. [NK World] The Pakistan-backed outfit is now reportedly on the verge of a split.

Chicago, IL

