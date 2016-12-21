South East Asia Steps up Security to ...

South East Asia Steps up Security to Terror Threat Over Christmas, New Year

Read more: Voice of America

South East Asian nations, including the Philippines, Indonesia and Thailand, are stepping up security amid warnings of terrorist attacks by supporters of the so-called Islamic State over the Christmas and New Year holidays. Indonesia said it is deploying more than 150,000 personnel after police uncovered plans by an IS-linked group to carry out a suicide bombing campaign over the Christmas period.

Chicago, IL

