Snake hanging out in someone's toilet is a real, living nightmare

There are few things worse than finding a huge snake lurking in your toilet, but hey, at least this one isn't poisonous. Animal rescue workers successfully relocated a rat snake from a toilet in Khon Kaen, Thailand, on Monday.

Chicago, IL

