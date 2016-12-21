Seven minor quakes in Chiang Mai overnight

Seven minor earthquakes were registered in this northern province, most in Chom Thong district, from late Wednesday night to Thursday morning but there were no reports of damage, Pairin Limcharoen, chief of the provincial disaster prevention and mitigation office said. The quakes, ranging from magnitude 1.1 to 2.0, occurred at 9.57pm on Wednesday in Chom Thong; at 2.55am on Thursday in Chom Thong; at 3.01am in Doi Saket; at 3.51am in Mae Wang district; at 6.10am in Chom Thong; at 6.33am in Mae Chaem; and, at 7am in Chom Thong districts.

