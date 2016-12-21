Seven minor quakes in Chiang Mai overnight
Seven minor earthquakes were registered in this northern province, most in Chom Thong district, from late Wednesday night to Thursday morning but there were no reports of damage, Pairin Limcharoen, chief of the provincial disaster prevention and mitigation office said. The quakes, ranging from magnitude 1.1 to 2.0, occurred at 9.57pm on Wednesday in Chom Thong; at 2.55am on Thursday in Chom Thong; at 3.01am in Doi Saket; at 3.51am in Mae Wang district; at 6.10am in Chom Thong; at 6.33am in Mae Chaem; and, at 7am in Chom Thong districts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|ANKA GOIB
|20
|Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|freezeher
|3
|Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th...
|Jul '16
|Marley Honey
|9
|What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Lu yg biang kerok...
|181
|Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14)
|Jul '16
|davidblack
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC