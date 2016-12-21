Seven minor quakes in Chiang Mai over...

Seven minor quakes in Chiang Mai overnight

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Seven minor earthquakes were registered in this northern province, most in Chom Thong district, from late Wednesday night to Thursday morning but there were no reports of damage, Pairin Limcharoen, chief of the provincial disaster prevention and mitigation office said. The quakes, ranging from magnitude 1.1 to 2.0, occurred at 9.57pm on Wednesday in Chom Thong; at 2.55am on Thursday in Chom Thong; at 3.01am in Doi Saket; at 3.51am in Mae Wang district; at 6.10am in Chom Thong; at 6.33am in Mae Chaem; and, at 7am in Chom Thong districts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
News Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14) Jul '16 davidblack 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,096 • Total comments across all topics: 277,439,087

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC