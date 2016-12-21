Projects over the top

Projects over the top

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Bangkok Post

Since he took over as governor on Nov 1, thanks to Section 44, Aswin Kwanmuang has concentrated on cutting Bangkok city costs - but he could do better. As the New Year is approaching, Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang has told the media he is preparing New Year gifts for city residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
News Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14) Jul '16 davidblack 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,540 • Total comments across all topics: 277,329,691

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC