Princess unveils new observatory in Chiang Mai
A 0.7-metre reflecting telescope in the inset is aimed at detecting and tracking asteroids and comets passing close to Earth in the hope of reducing any potential hazards they could pose, as well as providing the public with the most up-to-date and accurate information on these celestial objects. National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand Chiang Mai: Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn presided over a ceremony yesterday to open a new observatory on Doi Inthanon -- the highest mountain in Thailand.
