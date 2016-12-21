Police seize 1.1 million speed pills on two tour buses
Two travel bags containing 376,000 speed pills were seized from this interprovincial passenger bus in Lampang after another three bags with 740,000 pills seized from another tour bus in neighbouring Lamphun province on Friday night. More than 1.1 million speed pills have been seized from two Bangkok-bound passenger buses in two separate searches in Lampang and Lamphun.
