photoTop photos of December 2016

Tourists take a selfie in front of a Christmas tree and a heart on the skywalk in front of the MBK shopping centre on Dec 19. A car passes a 101-metre-long dragon lantern prepared for the Chinese New Year festival in Muang district in Nakhon Sawan on Dec 29. The royal motorcade of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun heads to the Grand Palace, where the King performed a royal merit-making ceremony marking the 50th day since the passing of King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Dec 2. A show owner displays pictures of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun for sale at a royal memorabilia shop near Wan Chat Bridge on Dec 1. Two tribes women cry outside the Grand Palace while waiting in a queue to pay their respects to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall on Dec 12. Officials bring boxes containing markers made of thong lang ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.