Pattaya cabbie returns B162,500 to Ho...

Pattaya cabbie returns B162,500 to Hong Kong tourist

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

A taxi driver has returned cash worth about 162,500 baht to a Hong Kong tourist who left his wallet in his cab in Pattaya beach city. Prasert Thipdong, 61, handed the wallet containing Thai and Hong Kong currency over to Hong Kong visitor Tong Kit Hang Augustine, 48, at the Pattaya police station in Chon Buri on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
News Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14) Jul '16 davidblack 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,085 • Total comments across all topics: 277,406,982

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC