Pattaya cabbie returns B162,500 to Hong Kong tourist

A taxi driver has returned cash worth about 162,500 baht to a Hong Kong tourist who left his wallet in his cab in Pattaya beach city. Prasert Thipdong, 61, handed the wallet containing Thai and Hong Kong currency over to Hong Kong visitor Tong Kit Hang Augustine, 48, at the Pattaya police station in Chon Buri on Wednesday.

