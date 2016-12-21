Passengers stranded as 'overworked' d...

Passengers stranded as 'overworked' driver abandons bus

12 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Forty-eight passengers, including Thais and foreigners, are left stranded for hours in Kamphaeng Phet after the driver of the Bangkok-Chiang Mai bus walks off on Thursday morning. The Transport Co has suspended the contract of a private bus operator after the driver of a Bangkok-Chiang Mai bus abandoned it in mid-journey and walked off in Kamphaeng Phet, complaining he was too tired after working non-stop for several days.

