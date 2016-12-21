Minor quakes hit northern Thailand

Minor quakes have successively jolted the northern part of the country, especially Chiang Mai, but they are ordinary occurrences and not harmful, Adisorn Foongkachorn, director of the northern seimology office, said on Wednesday. He said Thailand has as many as 14 fault lines, but what have happened are only minor quakes showing no signs of danger and people should not panic.

