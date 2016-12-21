Mercedes to expand factory

Tuesday Read more: Bangkok Post

Mercedes-Benz Thailand announced a new milestone of 100,000 cars produced in Thailand and also extends its partnership with Thonburi Automotive Assembly Plant. Mercedes-Benz Manufacturing Thailand, a local production arm of the German carmaker, will expand its facilities in Samut Prakan to serve future demand and prepare for electric vehicles in the long run.

Chicago, IL

