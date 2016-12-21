Man killed by train after jumping ont...

Man killed by train after jumping onto tracks

SURAT THANI: A man was killed after jumping onto the tracks and being run over by a train in full view of other passengers at Chaiya railway station on Saturday morning. A police investigation showed that the 40-year-old Ubon Ratchathani resident, whose name was withheld, had boarded a train to Surat Thani as he wanted to visit his family in Chai Buri district in the southern province.

