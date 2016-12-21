Kin gather for tsunami memorial

Survivors and families of victims who were killed by the 2004 tsunami gathered Monday for commemoration ceremonies to remember the tragedy that left an estimated 5,400 people dead and 2,800 missing in Thailand 12 years ago. The tsunami was triggered by a 9.1-magnitude earthquake, which struck off the west coast of Sumatra, Indonesia, and hit coastal communities across the Indian Ocean.

