Kin gather for tsunami memorial

Kin gather for tsunami memorial

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Survivors and families of victims who were killed by the 2004 tsunami gathered Monday for commemoration ceremonies to remember the tragedy that left an estimated 5,400 people dead and 2,800 missing in Thailand 12 years ago. The tsunami was triggered by a 9.1-magnitude earthquake, which struck off the west coast of Sumatra, Indonesia, and hit coastal communities across the Indian Ocean.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
News Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14) Jul '16 davidblack 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,799 • Total comments across all topics: 277,365,931

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC