Joseph Sampermans has been appointed General Manager at The Peninsula Bangkok, Thailand
The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited 18 Middle Road Kowloon Hong Kong SAR, Hong Kong Phone: 2920 2888 Fax: 2722 4170 Visit Website The Peninsula Bangkok is pleased to welcome Mr Joseph Sampermans as the new General Manager of the hotel. Sampermans returns to the Thai capital after almost a decade, having been Director of Food & Beverage at The Peninsula Bangkok from 2004 to 2007.
