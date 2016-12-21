Joseph Sampermans has been appointed General Manager at The Peninsula Bangkok, Thailand

The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited 18 Middle Road Kowloon Hong Kong SAR, Hong Kong Phone: 2920 2888 Fax: 2722 4170 Visit Website The Peninsula Bangkok is pleased to welcome Mr Joseph Sampermans as the new General Manager of the hotel. Sampermans returns to the Thai capital after almost a decade, having been Director of Food & Beverage at The Peninsula Bangkok from 2004 to 2007.

