Joseph Sampermans has been appointed General Manager at The Peninsula Bangkok, Thailand

The Peninsula Bangkok is pleased to welcome Mr Joseph Sampermans as the new General Manager of the hotel. Sampermans returns to the Thai capital after almost a decade, having been Director of Food & Beverage at The Peninsula Bangkok from 2004 to 2007.

