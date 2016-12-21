Insee set to boost waste management capacity
Insee Ecocycle Co plans to increase its industrial waste management capacity by 25% next year, up from 300,000 tonnes at present, says the company's chief executive Vincent Aloysius. Insee has two waste management facilities in Saraburi and Chon Buri.
