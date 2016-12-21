Indian criminal suspects nabbed
Mahimananda Mishra, second right, and Basanta Kumar Bal, second left, are arrested at Amari Watergate Hotel in Pratunam area, Bangkok, on Sunday. Thai immigration police have arrested two Indian criminal suspects wanted by the Indian police and the Interpol and they will be deported to their home country for further legal action, Immigration Police Bureau commissioner Pol Lt Gen Nathathorn Prohsunthorn said on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|ANKA GOIB
|20
|Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|freezeher
|3
|Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th...
|Jul '16
|Marley Honey
|9
|What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Lu yg biang kerok...
|181
|Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14)
|Jul '16
|davidblack
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC