Indian criminal suspects nabbed

Mahimananda Mishra, second right, and Basanta Kumar Bal, second left, are arrested at Amari Watergate Hotel in Pratunam area, Bangkok, on Sunday. Thai immigration police have arrested two Indian criminal suspects wanted by the Indian police and the Interpol and they will be deported to their home country for further legal action, Immigration Police Bureau commissioner Pol Lt Gen Nathathorn Prohsunthorn said on Sunday.

