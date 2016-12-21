In Photos: Bizarre New Species Discoveries Include 'Klingon Newt'

The Greater Mekong region in Southeast Asia holds an incredible range of biodiversity, and new species found in 2015 include a "Ziggy Stardust" snake and a newt that resembles a "Star Trek" Klingon. The unique colors on the head of this rainbow-headed snake, Parafimbrios lao , found in Laos, led some to liken it to David Bowie's colorful "Ziggy Stardust" character.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Science.