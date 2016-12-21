High in hills, Rama IX is farewelled



The tributes to King Bhumibol Adulyadej continue to flow unceasingly around the country, and none show a higher reverence for the late monarch than the unique events launched by ethnic highlanders from the far North who have held a rare ritual. Village elders perform the ancestral 'Chow Zin' merit-making ceremony, reserved for the most important of events, to pay homage to the late King.

Chicago, IL

