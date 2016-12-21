Happy New Year. Here's a Three Cent Raise
A construction worker holds a safety hat as he stands outside a building site at Siam Square in Bangkok, Thailand, on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2013-a month after the government approved a new round of increases in the daily minimum wage to 300 baht. Academics and labor groups in Thailand have expressed their anger and dismay at the latest hike in the minimum daily wage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TIME.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|ANKA GOIB
|20
|Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|freezeher
|3
|Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th...
|Jul '16
|Marley Honey
|9
|What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Lu yg biang kerok...
|181
|Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14)
|Jul '16
|davidblack
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC