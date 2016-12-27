God and good luck guide commuters on ...

God and good luck guide commuters on rebel-hit Thai train

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

SUNGAI KOLOK, THAILAND: For passengers on the 12:33 train from Thai town of Hat Yai to Sungai Kolok, god and good luck are touchstones for survival. So far this year the railway, which cuts through Thailand's insurgency-riddled'Deep South', has been blown up three times by Malay-Muslim separatist rebels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
News Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14) Jul '16 davidblack 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
  1. Pakistan
  2. Ebola
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,423 • Total comments across all topics: 277,372,499

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC