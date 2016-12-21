Frasers Hospitality signs third prope...

Frasers Hospitality signs third property in Thailand.

Frasers Hospitality Group recently launched North Park Place, a 105-unit luxury serviced residence located within the exclusive Rajpruek Golf Club in Bangkok, Thailand. This premium serviced residence, managed by Frasers Hospitality Group, offers a selection of one and two-bedroom fully-serviced apartments.

Chicago, IL

