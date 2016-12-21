Food vendor admits selling flares to ...

Food vendor admits selling flares to football fans

15 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Flares disrupt the second leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup final between Thailand and Indonesia on Dec 17. A food vendor from Lampang has admitted selling them to football fanatics. A Lampang man has surrendered to police and confessed to selling flares to members of the Ultras Thailand football supporters group who threw them during a match at Rajamangala National Stadium last week.

