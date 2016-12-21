Flight delays as thick fog settles ov...

Flight delays as thick fog settles over upper Thailand

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Bangkok Post

Eight flights affected as thick fog settles on Chiang Mai airport on Tuesday morning, with more fog forecast for Wednesday. Eight flights to Chiang Mai were either delayed or diverted on Tuesday morning because of fog, with the Meteorological Department forecasting thick fog on Wednesday in upper Thailand.

