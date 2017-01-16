Five caught with 200,000 speed pills ...

Five caught with 200,000 speed pills in Chiang Rai

Five people have been arrested in Mae Sai district and 200,000 speed pills, destined for Bangkok during the New Year holiday, seized. The five, two of whom were women, were apprehended during a raid on a hotel room in tambon Pong Ngam of Mae Sai district of this northern province on Saturday.

Chicago, IL

