Egco kicks off latest wind farm

Egco's latest wind farm in Subyai district, Chaiyaphum, has total contracted capacity of 80MW, with 32 wind turbines producing 2.5MW each. SET-listed Electricity Generating Plc said its latest 80-megawatt wind farm in Chaiyaphum province has started commercial operation, helping to generate more revenue for the company as well as support renewable energy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.