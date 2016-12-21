EEC, SEZs top priority for industry head
Developing the Eastern Economic Corridor and promoting special economic zones are the top agenda items of newly appointed Industry Minister Uttama Savanayana. He said the government must focus on the two policies as a way to create new investment and lend support to the overall economy.
