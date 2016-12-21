Drug suspect who gunned down officer ...

Drug suspect who gunned down officer killed

11 hrs ago

Security authorities examine the body of the drug suspect killed in a forest close to the Thai-Myanmar border in Mae Chan district of Chiang Rai on Friday. CHIANG RAI: A suspected drug trafficker was shot dead on Friday, a day after he allegedly killed a police officer who was seeking to take him in for questioning.

Chicago, IL

