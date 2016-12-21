Day 2: New Year death toll jumps to 113

14 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Two people are killed and three others injured in a pickup truck-car crash in Trat on Saturday morning. Road accidents across the country during the New Year holiday have so far claimed 113 lives and injured more than one thousand people.

Chicago, IL

