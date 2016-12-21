David Martens has been appointed Gene...

David Martens has been appointed General Manager at Centara Grand Beach Resort Villas Hua H...

Centara Hotels & Resorts 999/99 Rama 1 Road, Pathumwan Bangkok, 10330 Thailand Phone: +66 2 769 1234 Fax: +66 2 769 1235 Visit Website David Martens has become the new general manager of the Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin.

